Rwanda's Akagera Park Embarks On Conservation Drive To Protect Wildlife, Boost Tourism

Published March 03, 2022

Rwanda's Akagera park embarks on conservation drive to protect wildlife, boost tourism

KIGALI, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:The Akagera National Park located in Rwanda's eastern province has embarked on improving conservation efforts to protect wildlife, natural habitat and increase tourism revenues.

The park which is Rwanda's only protected savannah region with a wide range of animals has intensified efforts to ensure that it is run for the public benefit.

"In order to boost wildlife conservation at Akagera National Park, in 2010, the government of Rwanda entered into public-private partnership with African Parks to effectively manage the park," said Jean Paul Karinganire, assistant tourism and marketing manager of Akagera Management Company in an interview with Xinhua at the park.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

>