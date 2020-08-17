UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Cuts Sept, Oct Flights By 20% As Virus Hits Demand

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Ryanair cuts Sept, Oct flights by 20% as virus hits demand

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Ryanair will cut by its September and October timetable by "20 percent" on weaker-than-expected demand following renewed travel restrictions in some European countries, the no-frills Irish airline said Monday.

"These capacity cuts and frequency reductions for the months of September and October are unavoidable given the recent weakness in forward bookings due to COVID restrictions in a number of EU countries," Ryanair said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ireland September October

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

41 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

37 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

37 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

39 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.