Ryanair cuts Sept, Oct flights by 20% as virus hits demand

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Ryanair will cut by its September and October timetable by "20 percent" on weaker-than-expected demand following renewed travel restrictions in some European countries, the no-frills Irish airline said Monday.

"These capacity cuts and frequency reductions for the months of September and October are unavoidable given the recent weakness in forward bookings due to COVID restrictions in a number of EU countries," Ryanair said in a statement.