Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Low-cost airline Ryanair said Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a strong impact on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss.

The Irish airline now expects a loss of between 250 to 450 million Euros ($283-510 million) in its financial year that runs through March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 100 to 200 million euros.