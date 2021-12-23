UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Doubles Annual Loss Forecast On Omicron

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast on Omicron

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Low-cost airline Ryanair said Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a strong impact on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss.

The Irish airline now expects a loss of between 250 to 450 million Euros ($283-510 million) in its financial year that runs through March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 100 to 200 million euros.

