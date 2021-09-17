UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Eyes Stronger Passenger Recovery

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair expects to create more than 5,000 jobs over the next five years as it flies far more passengers than expected, it announced Thursday.

The global aviation sector last year axed vast amounts of jobs as the deadly pandemic grounded planes.

However the industry has since been boosted by partial lifting of international travel restrictions -- with full reopenings held back by the emergence of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

"Ryanair expects to create over 5,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers over the next five years," chief executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

The airline added that it expects to fly 225 million passengers annually by March 2026, up on pre-pandemic traffic of 149 million.

An earlier forecast from Ryanair which flies mainly throughout Europe said it would fly 200 million passengers annually by the given date.

