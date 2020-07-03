Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece over fire alert

Athens, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Ryanair flight with over 160 passengers and crew on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday over a fire alert, officials said.

No injuries were reported among the 157 passengers that included a baby, the civil protection authority said.

The flight from Berlin, originally heading to Athens, was rerouted after issuing a distress signal as it flew over the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, the agency said.

The crew reported a fire in the cockpit, but emergency services deployed to the scene did not have to intervene, state news agency ANA said.