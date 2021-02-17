UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Loses In EU Court Over Rivals' Bailouts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ryanair loses in EU court over rivals' bailouts

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Ryanair on Wednesday lost EU court challenges to public bailouts of rival companies such as Air France and SAS made to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Irish low-cost airline immediately said it would appeal.

Ryanair has pursued a legal campaign across Europe to stop bailout deals for the bloc's legacy airlines, arguing the state aid gives them an unfair advantage.

It lost two cases on Wednesday: one involving a tax delay for Air France and other French airlines, and another that offers loan guarantees for Sweden's airlines, mainly SAS.

The EU's lower General Court, based in Luxembourg, said in a statement that "this aid scheme is appropriate to remedy the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and does not constitute discrimination," in reference to the French case.

The court said that the limitation of the loan guarantee scheme to Swedish airlines "is appropriate for achieving the objective of remedying the serious disturbance in Sweden's economy".

Ryanair -- Europe's biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers -- is also seeking to undo Germany's massive bailout of Lufthansa in the EU courts.

The reverses in court for Ryanair were just a first round. Its appeal will now see the cases move to the higher European Court of Justice.

Ryanair said it counted on the higher court to "give airlines and consumers a glimmer of hope that national politicians obsessed with their flag carriers will be sent back to the drawing board and required to use state aid wisely".

This would "assist the recovery of traffic in the post-Covid world instead of bailing out their favoured airline at the expense of fair competition and consumers," the company added.

Related Topics

Loan World Europe France Company Traffic Germany Luxembourg Ireland Sweden Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

14 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

14 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

14 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

16 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.