Ryanair Rebounds Into Quarterly Profit

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it rebounded into net profit in the third quarter of its financial year, buoyed by strong demand over the festive period.

Ryanair logged a profit after taxation of 211 million Euros ($229 million) for the three months to the end of December after a net loss of 96 million euros a year earlier.

Passenger numbers soared by almost a quarter to 38.4 million passengers.

The Dublin-based carrier enjoyed "strong Christmas/New Year traffic" in the reporting period, it added in a results statement.

The news comes after British budget rival EasyJet last week hiked its annual profit forecast after record demand, as its customers also prioritised holidays and shrugged off the cost-of-living crisis.

Yet it also follows the weekend collapse of regional British airline Flybe, which on Saturday filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Both EasyJet and Ryanair have urged Flybe staff to apply for roles at the two budget carriers.

