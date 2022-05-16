UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Slashes Annual Loss As Lockdowns Lifted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair on Monday announced a large reduction in annual net losses as the aviation sector recovered from pandemic lockdowns.

Loss after tax dropped to 355 million Euros ($369 million) in the 12 months to the end of March, compared with a net loss of 1.0 billion euros in its previous financial year.

"This recovery, however, remains fragile" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, chief executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

"Given the continuing risk of adverse news flows on" Ukraine and Covid, "it is impractical -- if not impossible -- to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time", he added.

While Ryanair expects cost increases as a result of surging oil prices fuelled by the war, it hopes "to return to reasonable profitability" in its current financial year.

It forecast passenger traffic of 165 million in its current year, compared with a pre-pandemic level of 149 million.

The airline carried more than 97 million passengers last year compared with 27.5 million during the previous 12 months period when the pandemic struck.

Group revenue almost tripled to 4.8 billion euros last year as travel demand recovered.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Traffic Ireland March From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intrad ..

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

47 seconds ago
 Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

28 minutes ago
 PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran ..

PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.