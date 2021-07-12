UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair To Hire 2,000 New Pilots On Covid Recovery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ryanair to hire 2,000 new pilots on Covid recovery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair unveiled plans Monday to hire more than 2,000 additional pilots as it navigates a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilots will fly Ryanair's planned new fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which are aimed at cutting costs, fuel consumption, noise and CO2 emissions, the Dublin-based carrier added in a statement.

Ryanair had in May posted an annual net loss of 1.0 billion Euros ($1.18 billion) as the Covid grounded the global aviation sector and ravaged travel demand, but the airline is now charting a path to recovery.

"As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 ... aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2,000-plus pilots over the next three years to fill positions created by this growth," said Ryanair human resources director Darrell Hughes.

He added: "Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200 million guests by 2024." Back in December, the Irish airline signed a deal for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

That took Ryanair's total order to 210 MAX aircraft with a total value of more than $22 billion, and which are to be delivered over a four-year period to 2024.

The December announcement marked Boeing's first major order for the 737 MAX since it was grounded for almost two years after fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Hughes Ireland May December 2018 2019 From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Security leads key projects in various secto ..

11 minutes ago

The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made ma ..

17 minutes ago

MoFAIC, AGDA introduce MA in Humanitarian Action a ..

26 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

48 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

53 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.