Ryanair's Laudamotion To Close Vienna Base, 300 Jobs Lost: Airline

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Ryanair's Laudamotion to close Vienna base, 300 jobs lost: airline

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Ryanair's Laudamotion said Friday it would close its main base in Vienna after the transport union refused to accept pay cuts for employees of the carrier hard hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"Lauda deeply regrets the loss of more than 300 jobs for its A320-team and the closing of Lauda's A320 base in Vienna on Friday May 29," the carrier said.

