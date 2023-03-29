Rybakina glides into semis, Pegula battles back against Potapova

Miami Gardens, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.

American world number three Jessica Pegula had to dig deep to come back from a set down to beat Russian Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), saving two match points, in a match that finished at 1:30 am.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who competes for Kazakhstan, remains in strong contention for the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami WTA titles after she beat Aryna Sabalenka in California earlier this month.

Sabalenka is the biggest obstacle to Rybakina triumphing again with the Belarusian in impressive form in South Florida.

Sabalenka powered past Barbora Krejcíkova in straight sets in her fourth-round match on Monday and faces Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the last eight on Wednesday.

Rybakina took charge of her match with Trevisan when the Italian double-faulted to hand her opponent a break and a 3-1 advantage in the first set.

Although Trevisan broke back to get back on serve at 4-3, Rybakina took full control and won the remaining eight games to wrap up the win in 69 minutes.

The world number seven said she was feeling the pace of her tough schedule.

"It would be better to feel better on the courts physically, but this is something I have to play with, and for now I am getting through, which I'm happy with," she said.

"I didn't serve that well, the percentage of the first serve, but in the important moments like 30-all, 30-40 and so on, I was serving aces," added the Moscow-born player.

"I think it's just important to find these moments and to push, and for now I'm doing well even not being super fresh."