UrduPoint.com

Rybakina, Khachanov First Into Australian Open Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rybakina, Khachanov first into Australian Open semi-finals

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Big-serving Elena Rybakina blasted her way into the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday, while Karen Khachanov followed suit in the men's draw after Sebastian Korda suffered a wrist injury.

In the first quarter-final on day nine at Melbourne Park, Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina stepped up her bid for a second Grand Slam title with a ruthless 6-2, 6-4 win over Jelena Ostapenko.

She will face American third seed Jessica Pegula or two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the last four.

The 23-year-old Rybakina sent down 11 aces to blow former French Open champion Ostapenko off Rod Laver Arena in 79 minutes.

The 22nd seed has blasted 35 aces so far, more than any other woman at the tournament.

Ominously, she said her serve is better now than when she won Wimbledon last year.

"I gained even more power. It's my weapon on the court and of course we are trying to work on it," she said, before adding: "Always a lot to improve." The first men's quarter-final had been warming up nicely until Korda hurt his wrist against Russia's Khachanov.

The 18th seed went through when the young American retired in the third set, down 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 3-0.

Khachanov's reward is a clash with either Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka, who play later, for a spot in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas is the highest remaining seed in the draw after a series of shock exits.

The 22-year-old Korda, who had been attempting to emulate his father Petr's Australian Open victory in 1998, said afterwards that he could barely hold the racquet.

He said he first felt the injury while playing the Adelaide International this month, where he made the final and forced a championship point before being beaten by Novak Djokovic.

But it had not bothered him in the opening four rounds at Melbourne Park until he hit a return in the second set.

"I had it in Adelaide and then it went away completely. Now it just came back out of nowhere," he said. "I have never had any wrist issues before.

"I knew kind of what it was right away, right when I hit the return. I kind of felt that spot that I was feeling before.

"Some forehands I couldn't even hold the racquet. Volleying was almost impossible for me, so it was a little tough." For Khachanov it is a second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the last four at the 2022 US Open.

Nine-time Melbourne champion Djokovic is still on the scene, with a quarter-final against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, but otherwise the draw has opened up.

"I'm feeling good, to be honest, and really happy about the way I'm competing," said Khachanov, ranked 20th in the world.

"I'm looking forward to the semi-finals here in Australia for the first time."

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Victoria Young Adelaide Melbourne Women Sunday Australian Open Weapon Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

36 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

1 hour ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

2 hours ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.