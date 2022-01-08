UrduPoint.com

Rybakina Targets Top 10 After Reaching Adelaide Final

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Rybakina targets top 10 after reaching Adelaide final

Adelaide, Australia, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina said she was targeting a place in the world's top 10 after easing past Japanese player Misaki Doi in the semi-finals of the season-opening Adelaide International on Saturday.

The towering Rybakina started slowly but had too much firepower for Doi, winning 6-4, 6-3 in 83 minutes.

Rybakina served nine aces and hit 22 winners in the straight-sets win to book a final against either world number one Ashleigh Barty or rising Polish star Iga Swiatek.

The 22-year-old Rybakina, who stands 1.84 metres (6 feet) tall, went into the tournament ranked 14th in the world.

Reaching the final will see her rise to 12th, and if she wins she will end the week as world number 11.

"I want to get to the top 10 and play well in the Grand Slams and big tournaments," she said.

"I haven't played my best tennis this week -- I still have to improve (for the final)." Against Doi, Rybakina looked sluggish early and dropped her first service game.

But in a match of few long rallies, she broke straight back and then broke Doi again at 5-4 to take the first set in 40 minutes.

The big-serving Rybakina found her range and was never troubled on serve, while Doi came under increasing pressure from the powerful hitting by her opponent.

Rybakina broke at 3-3 in the second, then again at 5-3 to claim a comfortable win.

Related Topics

Tennis World Adelaide From Best Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

9 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.