Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Elena Rybakina is on course for a second Grand Slam title after crushing Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday with a brutal display of power-serving.

The Wimbledon champion sealed a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over the 2017 French Open winner with her 11th ace, her 190kph (120mph) serve proving her most potent weapon.

The Moscow-born Kazakh has delivered 35 aces in reaching the final four, more than any other woman at Melbourne Park.

It was a category she also led when she won her Wimbledon crown last year.

Ominously for her semi-final opponent, Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka, Rybakina said her serve is better now than at Wimbledon.

"I would say that I always served big, but for sure when I started to work with my coach, we did a lot of changes on the technique," the 22nd seed said after taking 1hr 19min on Rod Laver Arena to dismiss Latvia's Ostapenko.

"I gained even more power. It's my weapon on the court and of course we are trying to work on it. Always a lot to improve." The 23-year-old Rybakina had declared "she could beat anyone" after knocking out top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Now she is eyeing a second major crown, with only two of the top 10 seeds left in the draw, Pegula (3) and Aryna Sabalenka (5).

"In the beginning it feels like it's such a long tournament," said Rybakina, asked if she thought the finish line was in sight.

"Of course if you keep on winning it seems already close.

"I'm trying to focus just on one match. For sure it's close, that's why everybody is now going to try even harder, fight for every ball. It's going to be tough matches." Rybakina was quickest out of the blocks, breaking Ostapenko immediately and hammering down three aces to reach 3-1.

She created another break point at 30-40 when a sudden cloudburst halted her momentum.

The players scurried off while the roof was closed and the water mopped up.

After a delay of almost half an hour, Ostapenko saw off the immediate danger.

But she was powerless to prevent the aggressive Rybakina capturing the game on a second break point and she closed out the set in 32 minutes.