S. Africa Holds Funeral For Zulu Grandee Buthelezi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Ulundi, South Africa, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Zulu prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a powerful but divisive leader implicated in a wave of deadly violence that marked the birth of modern South Africa, will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to pay tribute to the once-feared founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who died a week ago aged 95.

The funeral will take place at a stadium in Ulundi, the ancient capital of the Zulu kingdom, and IFP heartland.

Several hundred people gathered on Friday to accompany Buthelezi's body to the family homestead before the funeral.

Men in traditional Zulu warrior attire chanted and danced, stomping their feet as they waited for hours in the scorching sun.

Carrying shields and spears and dressed in leopard skins, some wore crowns bearing Buthelezi's portrait.

"We have lost such a powerful man; we need to take it all out and mourn, sing for him," said Khaylalihle Buthelezi, 39, a relative who runs a guest house.

"He made us Zulu very proud." President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has ordered flags to be flown at half mast across the country, will deliver a eulogy at the funeral.

"Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle," Ramaphosa said, announcing the Zulu nationalist's death last Saturday.

Buthelezi was once a foe of Ramaphosa and his late boss Nelson Mandela, as the pair led negotiations to end white rule in South Africa.

For years, he was defined by his bitter rivalry with the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The party, which has governed since the first post-apartheid elections in 1994, was his political home until he broke away to form the Inkatha movement in 1975.

Born of royal blood, he was to some the embodiment of the Zulu spirit: proud and feisty.

