UrduPoint.com

S. Africa To Retain "Level 1" Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

S. Africa to retain "Level 1" lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:With the latest COVID-19 cases at 26,976, the National Coronavirus Command Council has retained lockdown restrictions at "adjusted level 1", health authorities said on Thursday.

Dr.

Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) told Xinhua that "it makes sense to keep lockdown at this level as hospitals are not overwhelmed at this stage. We need to tighten lockdown measures when hospitalization admissions and ICU are higher."Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said the Command Council instructed the health department to monitor new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths mainly driven by the Omicron during this festive season.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on B ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on Bahrain&#039;s National Day

12 minutes ago
 New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Present ..

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary Gen ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partn ..

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Dril ..

36 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Disc ..

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Krem ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.