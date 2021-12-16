S. Africa to retain "Level 1" lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:With the latest COVID-19 cases at 26,976, the National Coronavirus Command Council has retained lockdown restrictions at "adjusted level 1", health authorities said on Thursday.

Dr.

Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) told Xinhua that "it makes sense to keep lockdown at this level as hospitals are not overwhelmed at this stage. We need to tighten lockdown measures when hospitalization admissions and ICU are higher."Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said the Command Council instructed the health department to monitor new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths mainly driven by the Omicron during this festive season.