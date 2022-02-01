UrduPoint.com

S. Africa Welcomes Hosting Asteroid Alert Systems

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

S. Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:South Africa's Minister of Higher education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande welcomed the country being chosen to host one of two new Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS).

ATLAS is an asteroid impact early warning system developed by the University of Hawaii and funded by NASA.

It consists of four telescopes, which automatically scan the whole sky several times every night looking for moving objects.

ATLAS will provide a warning time depending on the size of the asteroid as larger asteroids can be detected further from Earth.

The South Africa-based system would monitor the Southern Hemisphere and allow for night observation when it is daytime in Hawaii.

