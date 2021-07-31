UrduPoint.com

S. Africa Worries About Rising COVID-19 Cases In Some Provinces

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:South African Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday expressed concern about rising COVID-19 cases especially in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

She said the Western Cape has now surpassed Gauteng in the number of new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, in the last 24 hours, 29 percent of the new cases were from the Western Cape and Gauteng accounted for 27 percent.

"Although as a country we have reached and passed the peak of the third wave, there are provinces that are still on the upward trajectory especially Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal," she said when addressing the media on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As South Africa surpassed the 70,000 death mark this week, Kubayi said that more work should be done to curb the fatalities.

"For as long as the number of infections continues to rise, the death toll will continue to increase, this requires all of us to do everything we can to ensure that we both bring the number of infections and the number of deaths down," she said.

