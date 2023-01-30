S. African president says electricity crisis continues to undermine economic growth

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) --:South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the electricity crisis in the country continues to undermine economic growth and investment.

"Load shedding damages businesses, disrupts households, compromises the provision of social services, and affects the safety and well-being of the people," Ramaphosa, also president of South Africa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC), made the remarks at the ANC's National Executive Council lekgotla.

"Resolving the energy crisis and putting an end to load shedding is one of our most immediate and pressing challenges," he said.