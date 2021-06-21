CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- The first "trigger warning" has been activated after a surge in the demand for healthcare services over the past 14 to 21 days in South Africa's Western Cape Province, a high-profile official said Sunday.

The "trigger system" aims to promote transparency by using pre-defined markers which will guide the province's response, reduce transmissions and prepare health services, the province's Premier Alan Winde said in a statement.

"We have clearly identified trigger points in place to ensure that our healthcare system can identify risks and respond adequately," he said.

The general bed use rate in the Western Cape is at 85 percent and its COVID-19 bed use rate is at 17 percent, official figures show.

The official also reassured residents that the province has enough resources in place to respond to the "increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the province" and is able to further scale up its response.