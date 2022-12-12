UrduPoint.com

S. Africa's Embattled Ramaphosa Faces Decisive Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

S. Africa's embattled Ramaphosa faces decisive week

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Embattled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a decisive week as a scandal hangs over his future, with an impeachment vote on Tuesday preceding a key ruling party conference.

Ramaphosa, who was championed as a graft-busting saviour after the corruption-tainted tenure of predecessor Jacob Zuma, has been marred by accusations that he attempted to cover up a huge cash theft at his luxury farm.

Parliament is due to decide on Tuesday whether to greenlight proceedings to remove him from office, after a report by an independent panel found that he "may" be guilty of serious violations and misconduct.

The vote comes just three days before Ramaphosa's party, the African National Congress (ANC), meets for its five-yearly conference to elect a new leader.

The president is the front-runner of the two candidates for the top ANC post -- which is also the key to him possibly staying on as head of state for a second term.

He was rumoured to be on the verge of resigning earlier this month. But in a show of confidence, he campaigned on the streets of Cape Town over the weekend.

"There's no issue. There's no crisis. Just relax," he told reporters as, greeted like a star by cheers and camera flashes, he shook hands with supporters and patted children's heads.

Renowned for his patience and strategic thinking, Ramaphosa remains popular despite the scandal, attracting a support base crossing South Africa's racial and class divisions.

