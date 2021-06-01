UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa's Jobless Rate Hits New High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

S. Africa's jobless rate hits new high

Pretoria, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's unemployment rate climbed to its highest level on record in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate rose to 32.6 percent percent in the first three months of the year, compared to 32.5 percent in the previous quarter.

It is the highest figure on record since the start of South Africa's quarterly labour force survey in 2008, said statistician-general Risenga Maluleke The number of jobless people rose by 8,000 to 7.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The job losses were largely registered in the construction and agricultural sectors.

The expanded definition of unemployment -- people who are employable but have given up looking for work -- rose by 0.

6 percentage points to 43.2 percent.

Young people have been particularly badly hit, with the unemployment rate among those aged 15 to 34 years old exceeding 46 percent.

South Africa's economy, which contracted by seven percent in 2020, is still reeling from the knock-on effects of rolling restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The stifled economic activity bled hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The African continent's most industrialised economy was already in recession when the coronavirus hit last March.

It is Africa's hardest hit by Covid-19, with over 1.6 million infections, including more than 56,000 fatalities.

The unemployment rate in South Africa has remained above 20 percent for at least two decades.

Related Topics

Africa Job South Africa March 2020 From Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

44 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

50 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.