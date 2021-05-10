Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :South Africa's ruling party on Monday named Jessie Duarte as its acting secretary general following last week's suspension of Elias "Ace" Magashule who is facing corruption charges, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced.

Magashule, 61, last week became the first top party official to be temporarily forced out under a new policy aimed at turning the page on a litany of graft scandals.

But the defiant leader, who was given a 30-day ultimatum on March 30 to step aside after being charged with embezzling public funds, said he was "appealing this unconstitutional suspension" and that he would stay on in the job until the appeal is heard.

Following a three-day meeting of the African National Congress's highest decision-making body, Ramaphosa said Duarte, who has served as deputy secretary since 2012, "will in accordance with the ANC's constitution carry out the functions entrusted to the secretary general." Magashule was booted out of the online meeting after he tried to muscle his way in, despite his ouster, as it opened on Saturday.

At the time of his axing last week, Magashule had also dramatically "summarily" suspended Ramaphosa from the ANC in a letter leaked to the media.

The meeting agreed that his actions were "completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation" of party rules, demanding that he publicly apologise over the letter or face further disciplinary action.

The party of Nelson Mandela has been divided into factions as some of its officials have faced mounting corruption allegations.

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting expressed concern about "a concerted and a well-orchestrated, as well as a well-resourced, campaign to sow division and confusion in the ranks of the ANC with the ultimate aim to destroy the movement," Ramaphosa said.

The ANC, which has ruled South Africa for 27 years since the end of apartheid, has been at pains to regain its former glory after being marred by allegations of graft in recent years.