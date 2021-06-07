UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Administers COVID-19 Vaccines To Soldiers Under 30

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

S. Korea administers COVID-19 vaccines to soldiers under 30

SEOUL, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea on Monday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to soldiers under 30 in a bid to form herd immunity in the military, according to the defense ministry.

Out of about 414,000 service members and civilian personnel in the military under the age of 30, some 358,000, or 86.5 percent of the total, applied for the vaccination, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The applicants will receive Pfizer vaccines at 91 military clinics for around six weeks until July 16, and the inoculation rate could go up if additional soldiers apply for it, the ministry said.

Some 117,000 service members aged 30 or higher, who had already received the first shots of AstraZeneca vaccines, will be administered the second jabs for about three weeks from July 19 to Aug. 6.

Once the vaccination campaign is completed, about 87 percent of the country's entire 550,000 troops or so would be inoculated. It will meet the target of 80 percent to form herd immunity in the military, according to the defense ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

