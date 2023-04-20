UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Cuts 10,721 Workers In State-run Companies In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) --:South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday that 291 state-run companies cut 10,721 workers in the first quarter as part of reorganization efforts for improved manpower efficiency and productivity.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the manpower adjustment was made through retirement and turnover, noting that there was no artificial restructuring.

The state-run companies planned to recruit 22,000 workers in 2023.

