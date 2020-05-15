UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Faced With Rising Downside Risks To Economy: Gov't Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

S. Korea faced with rising downside risks to economy: gov't report

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :South Korea was faced with rising downside risks to the economy due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, a government report said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report called Green Book that the economy saw the expanded downside risks, given that the COVID-19 outbreak weakened domestic demand, struck the labor market and reduced export.

The report noted that concerns lasted over the global economic downturn due to the worsening of economic data in advanced economies and the expanded risk factors in emerging market economies, despite a gradual resumption of economic activities in major economies.

Credit card spending slipped 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier, after sliding 4.3 percent in the previous month.

It was the first time since relevant data began to be compiled in 2004 that the credit card spending contracted for two straight months.

Revenue for discount outlets fell 0.9 percent last month, continuing to go down for the third consecutive month.

Department store revenue slumped 14.7 percent in April, after dropping 30.6 percent in February and 34.6 percent in March respectively.

Revenue by online retailers jumped 19.9 percent in the month owing to an increased non-face-to-face consumption, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger car sale in the domestic market gained 11.6 percent in April thanks to a temporary consumption tax cut.

Consumer price inched up 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the slowest increase in six months since October last year.

Production in all industries fell 0.3 percent in March from a month earlier. Output in the mining and manufacturing sector expanded 4.6 percent, but the services industry production declined 4.4 percent.

Export, which accounts for about half of the South Korean economy, plunged 24.3 percent in April from a year ago on weakened global demand, production disruption and lower oil product price.

The number of those employed plunged 476,000 in April from a year earlier, marking the biggest fall in more than 21 years.

Related Topics

World Oil Car Sale Price South Korea North Korea February March April October Market All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘FBR’s proposal for tax collection do not refl ..

28 seconds ago

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

40 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

54 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

40 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

40 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.