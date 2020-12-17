S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark Thursday for the second day in a row as an alarming increase in cluster infections across the country continued, prompting health authorities to seriously consider adopting the toughest virus curbs.

The country added 1,014 more COVID-19 cases, including 993 local infections, raising the total caseload to 46,453, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA said the country reported another daily high of 22 COVID-19 deaths, sharply up from 13 a day earlier, raising the total caseload to 634, indicating that the rising number of seriously ill virus patients may lead to more deaths down the road.

The authorities, however, attributed a sharp rise in the death toll to rising cases, noting that there has been no mutation with high mortality rate reported.

Thursday's daily caseload is slightly down from a daily record high of 1,078 on Wednesday.

After falling to 718 on Monday due to fewer tests carried out over the weekend, infections rebounded to 880 on Tuesday, as health authorities expanded free COVID-19 tests to find more potential cases.

Health authorities have warned the country's daily virus caseload may reach up to 1,200.

Noticeably, an average of 882.6 new daily local infections occurred over the past one week, the KDCA said.

The number of new cases could hover around 1,000 again on Friday, as 654 cases were confirmed by 6 p.

m. Thursday, up 15 from the same time the previous day. Of the total, 150 cases were from Seoul and 244 were from the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.

The country announces the national tally of new cases for the previous day at 9:30 a.m. daily.

Authorities can adopt Level 3, the third highest under the five-tier virus restrictions, when locally transmitted cases surge to 800 to 1,000 or the daily tally doubles from the previous day.

Health authorities raised social distancing measures to Level 2.5, the second highest, early last week, but they have failed to slow the spread of the virus so far.

They have acknowledged that the current level of social distancing has failed to flatten the virus curve and hinted they will not hesitate to adopt Level 3 when necessary. But health authorities remain cautious about doing so, as the move will cause economic damage to shop owners and self-employed people.

On Thursday, the authorities said they will ban the operation of poker pubs and dining inside unmanned cafes starting Saturday for the next 10 days.

Also, all kinds of lessons and training programs organized by provincial governments will be banned.

The authorities said 30.1 percent of the 11,241 new COVID-19 patients, or 3,383, this month were in their 60s followed by 32.9 percent aged between 40 and 59.