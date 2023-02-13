S. Korea logs trade deficit for 1st 10 days of February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea logged trade deficit for the first 10 days of February due to a faster increase in import than export, customs office data showed Monday.

Trade deficit amounted to 4.97 billion U.S. Dollars during the Feb. 1-10 period, up from a deficit of 3.57 billion dollars tallied in the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The trade balance stayed in red for the 11th consecutive month through January when the trade deficit hit a record monthly high of 12.

69 billion dollars.

Export grew 11.9 percent to 17.62 billion dollars in the 10-day period, while import expanded 16.9 percent to 22.59 billion dollars.

The daily average export tumbled 14.5 percent in the cited period. The outbound shipment kept a downward trend for the fourth successive month through January.

Semiconductor export dropped 40.7 percent, and those for mobile devices and home appliances shrank 8.3 percent and 32.9 percent respectively.