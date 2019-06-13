UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, Norway To Hold Summit On Peace, Future Ships, Hydrogen Use

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

S. Korea, Norway to hold summit on peace, future ships, hydrogen use

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The leaders of South Korea and Norway will hold talks Thursday on broadening bilateral partnerships on hydrogen energy use and eco-friendly, future-generation shipbuilding, Cheong Wa Dae said.

President Moon Jae-in also plans to discuss the issue of peace on the Korean Peninsula with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg as he wraps up a three-day state visit to the Nordic nation.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the two countries' establishment of formal diplomatic ties. Moon has noted that their relations date further back -- to the 1950-53 Korean War.

Norway dispatched a 623-member medical support team to Korea and operated a field hospital, known as NORMASH, during the conflict. More than 90,000 soldiers and civilians in Korea received treatment from it.

South Korea and Norway have formed partnerships especially in the shipping industry and hydrogen use.

Moon hopes to deepen such ties and explore closer cooperation in sectors like climate change, air quality and the defense industry.

South Korea has an Arctic research station named Dasan in Norway, and the Scandinavian nation is a role model for the Moon administration's "sustainable welfare state" vision.

Attending a state dinner hosted by King Harald V on Wednesday, Moon thanked Norway for supporting Seoul's efforts for a nuclear-free Korea and lasting peace.

"Norway and South Korea have much in common. They have both overcome limits as 'peninsula countries' through opening up and trade," Moon said.

The king, in response, said a desire for peace has been the basis for the two nations' cooperation since the Korean War.

He recalled the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which he said showed that sports can overcome political conflicts and military tensions.

After holding the summit with the prime minister, Moon will head to Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, to inspect a 26,000-ton logistics and support ship of the local Navy that was built by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

He will then fly to Sweden, the last leg of his eight-day tour of Northern Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Europe Norway Visit Wa Bergen Seoul South Korea Sweden 2018 Olympics From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

39 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

39 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

39 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

44 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.