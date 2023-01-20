UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Protests Japan's Bid To Inscribe War-linked Mine As UNESCO Heritage

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

S. Korea protests Japan's bid to inscribe war-linked mine as UNESCO heritage

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea on Friday protested against Japan's repeated bid to include its war-linked mine in the UNESCO heritage list, renewing diplomatic rows between Seoul and Tokyo over historical issues.

South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement that it regrets the Japanese government resubmitting the nomination of "Sado Island Gold Mines" for the inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ministry noted that Japan has not fully implemented the follow-up measures relevant to the inscription in 2015 of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution sites, saying the Sado mine has a similar background as that of the sites.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea 2015 Gold Government

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

47 minutes ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

1 hour ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.