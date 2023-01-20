SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea on Friday protested against Japan's repeated bid to include its war-linked mine in the UNESCO heritage list, renewing diplomatic rows between Seoul and Tokyo over historical issues.

South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement that it regrets the Japanese government resubmitting the nomination of "Sado Island Gold Mines" for the inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ministry noted that Japan has not fully implemented the follow-up measures relevant to the inscription in 2015 of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution sites, saying the Sado mine has a similar background as that of the sites.