S. Korea raises coronavirus alert level to 'highest': president

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea is raising its alert level on the new coronavirus to the "highest", President Moon Jae-in said Sunday, in the face of a sudden spike in the number of infections.

"The COVID-19 incident faces a grave turning point," Moon said following a government meeting on the virus.

"The government will raise the alert level to the highest level."