S. Korea Reports 121 More COVID-19 Cases, 25,543 In Total

Thu 22nd October 2020

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 121 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,543.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in seven days, marking the highest in October due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 18 were Seoul residents and 62 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,599.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 453. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 63 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,647. The total recovery rate was 92.58 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.51 million people, among whom 2,469,969 tested negative for the virus and 19,813 are being checked.

