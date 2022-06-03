UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 12,542 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SEOUL, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 12,542 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,141,835, the health authorities said on Friday.

The daily caseload was up from 9,898 the previous day, but it was lower than 16,580 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 12,659.

Among the new cases, 35 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,925.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 160, down 16 from the previous day.

A total of 17 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,229. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

