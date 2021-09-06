UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 1,375 More COVID-19 Cases, 261,778 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

S. Korea reports 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, 261,778 in total

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,375 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 261,778.

The daily caseload was down from 1,490 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 62 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,676.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 462 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 398 and 80.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 411, or 30.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,730.

