Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

S. Korea reports 1,509 more COVID-19 cases, 239,287 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,509 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 239,287.

The daily caseload was up from 1,418 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 49 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,777.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 429 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 469 and 62.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 510, or 34.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,232.

Six deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,228. The total fatality rate stood at 0.93 percent.

A total of 1,592 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 209,193. The total recovery rate was 87.42 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 26,300,189 people with 12,283,734 fully vaccinated.

