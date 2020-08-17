S. Korea reports 197 more COVID-19 cases, 15,515 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 197 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,515.

The daily caseload soared in triple figures for the fourth straight day with 103 on Friday, 166 on Saturday and 279 on Sunday each.

The domestic infections surged in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services.

Of the new cases, 89 were Seoul residents and 67 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,651.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 305. The total fatality rate stood at 1.97 percent.

A total of seven more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,917. The total recovery rate was 89.70 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.68 million people, among whom 1,649,991 tested negative for the virus and 22,964 are being checked.