UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 1st Confirmed China Coronavirus Case, Raises Alert Level

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea on Monday reported the first confirmed case of the China coronavirus amid concerns that a pneumonia-like illness is set to spread across China and Asia.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a Chinese woman suffered a fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms after arriving at Incheon International Airport and tested positive for the virus.

The 35-year-old resident arrived from the Chinese central city of Wuhan in Hubei province -- where the virus appears to have originated -- on Sunday before traveling to Japan in tune with the Lunar New Year holiday this week.

The patient has since been quarantined at a local hospital for treatment, the country's public health and safety agency said.

The agency said it has elevated an alert level by one notch and ordered local governments to strengthen monitoring.

The Beijing government has reported nearly 200 infected patients, with the death toll at three. New cases of people coming down with pneumonia-like symptoms have been reported in Japan and Thailand.

Beijing has said the new strain of the coronavirus is not contagious between people, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is not ruling out person-to-person transmission under certain conditions, the center said.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Alert Wuhan Beijing Incheon Japan South Korea Women Sunday From Government Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Flour crisis hits all four provinces

53 seconds ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

19 minutes ago

Shooting in Texas Nightclub Kills Two People, Inju ..

15 minutes ago

PTI urges workers to start preparing for Kashmir D ..

15 minutes ago

Over 50,000 Philippines affected by volcano erupti ..

15 minutes ago

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide a ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.