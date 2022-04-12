S. Korea reports 210,755 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 210,755 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,635,274, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 90,928 the previous day, but it was lower than 266,103 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline after the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.

Of the new cases, 39,518 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 54,191 and 11,648 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 105,365, or 50 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 33 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,452.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,005, down 94 from the previous day.

A total of 171 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 19,850. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,516,550, or 86.7 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 32,936,665 people, or 64.2 percent of the population.