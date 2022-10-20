S. Korea reports 25,431 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea recorded 25,431 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,219,546, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 29,503 in the previous day and lower than 26,944 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 23,867.

Among the newly reported infections, 53 were imported cases, lifting the total to 69,066.