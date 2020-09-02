S. Korea reports 267 more COVID-19 cases, 20,449 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 267 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,449.

The daily caseload stayed below 300 for four days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 20 days reached 5,679 owing to the infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 98 were Seoul residents and 79 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,851.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 326. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 percent.

A total of 158 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 15,356. The total recovery rate was 75.09 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.98 million people, among whom 1,903,098 tested negative for the virus and 56,748 are being checked.