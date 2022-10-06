UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 28,648 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

S. Korea reports 28,648 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL,Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 28,648 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,911,497, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 34,739 in the previous day and lower than 30,861 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,425.

Among the new cases, 82 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 68,148.

