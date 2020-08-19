S. Korea reports 297 more COVID-19 cases, 16,058 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 297 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,058.

The daily caseload soared in triple figures for six straight days with 103 on Friday, 166 on Saturday, 279 on Sunday, 197 on Monday, and 246 on Tuesday.

The domestic infections surged in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services.

Of the new cases, 150 were Seoul residents and 94 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen were imported, lifting the combined figure to 2,676.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 306. The total fatality rate stood at 1.91 percent.

A total of 72 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,006. The total recovery rate was 87.22 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.71 million people, among whom 1,667,984 tested negative for the virus and 31,022 are being checked.