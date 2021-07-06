S. Korea reports 325 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 2,817 in total

SEOUL, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 325 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 2,817, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

Among the new cases detected since June 27, 120 were imported from overseas while the remaining 205 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions fueled worry about the variant spread in the local communities.

Of the new cases, 168 were infected with the variant first found in Britain, 153 from India, and four from Brazil respectively.

Out of the combined variant cases, 2,243 were infected with the variant that first emerged in Britain, 416 from India, 143 from South Africa and 15 from Brazil. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 746 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 161,541.

Among the new cases, 56 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,277.