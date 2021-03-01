S. Korea reports 355 more COVID-19 cases, 90,029 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 355 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 90,029.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for two straight days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 92 were Seoul residents and 156 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 7,063.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,605. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 373 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 81,070. The total recovery rate was 90.05 percent.

The country tested more than 6.66 million people, among whom 6,501,981 tested negative for the virus and 73,745 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination campaign was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shots of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 21,177 people.