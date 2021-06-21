UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 357 More COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:30 PM

S. Korea reports 357 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 357 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 151,506.

The daily caseload was down from 429 in the prior day, falling below 400 for the first time in six days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend. The daily average caseload for the past week was 462.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 127 were Seoul residents and 88 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,568.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,004. The total fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent.

A total of 369 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 143,268. The total recovery rate was 94.56 percent.

The country has tested over 10.34 million people, among whom 10,066,108 tested negative for the virus and 128,433 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,014,819 people with 4,047,846 fully vaccinated.

