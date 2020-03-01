UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 376 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 3,526

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:40 AM

S. Korea reports 376 more coronavirus cases, total 3,526

Seoul, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed 376 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 3,526 infections, the largest in the world outside China.

Nearly 90 percent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

