S. Korea Reports 381,454 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 381,454 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 9,038,938, the health authorities said on Saturday.

The daily caseload was down 407,016 in the previous day, falling below 400,000 in four days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 82,132 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 101,523 and 20,838 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 176,898, or 46.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 63 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,602.

