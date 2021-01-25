S. Korea reports 437 more COVID-19 cases, 75,521 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 437 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 75,521.

The daily caseload stayed below 500 for eight straight days, after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25.

The virus spread showed signs of moderating this year, but the daily number of infections has hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 91 were Seoul residents and 72 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,144.

A large-scale cluster infection was found from a religious training facility in Daejeon, about 160 km south of Seoul, reporting the city's highest daily number of infections at 125.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,360. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 percent.

A total of 426 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 62,956. The total recovery rate was 83.36 percent.

The country tested more than 5.37 million people, among whom 5,166,016 tested negative for the virus and 134,549 are being checked.