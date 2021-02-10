UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 444 More COVID-19 Cases, 81,930 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 444 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 81,930.

The daily caseload was up from 303 in the previous day, rising above 400 in six days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 169 were Seoul residents and 157 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,603.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,486. The total fatality rate stood at 1.81 percent.

A total of 550 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 72,226. The total recovery rate was 88.16 percent.

The country tested more than 6.03 million people, among whom 5,868,017 tested negative for the virus and 80,076 are being checked.

