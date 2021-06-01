UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 459 More COVID-19 Cases, 140,799 In Total

SEOUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 459 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 140,799.

The daily caseload was up from 430 the previous day, staying below 500 for three straight days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 554.

The daily number of infections has been hovering in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 146 were Seoul residents and 116 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Ten cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,063.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,963. The total fatality rate stood at 1.39 percent.

A total of 640 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 131,463. The total recovery rate was 93.37 percent.

The country tested more than 9.79 million people, among whom 9,529,991 tested negative for the virus and 127,612 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 5,791,503 people with 2,171,336 fully vaccinated.

